Imagine a workplace in the modern world where women can strike a perfect balance between work and their personal life, regardless of where and how they work.

IO Digital is transforming workplaces for women by allowing them to pursue their career ambitions through flex hours and work-from-home opportunities.

IO Digital highlights the idea of empowering women in the modern age by coming up with the concept of ‘Chaar Dewari’, where women can chase their passion and maintain the right balance without having to juggle between their professional careers and personal lives.

Providing flexible work style options to women employees not only allows them to perform more productively but also enables them to focus on their personal lives in a healthy manner.

IO Digital envisions for a more modern, open and collaborative workplace, where the freedom to seamlessly work anywhere, anytime will transform the idea of workplaces in today’s age.

The concept of ‘Chaar Dewari’ subtly explains how women with the best educational qualifications end up being at home and are forced to let go of their dreams and ambitions.

This gloomy scenario should change and the mindset of our society should openly accept that women should and can avail good career opportunities while working shoulder to shoulder with men.

IO Digital recognizes this need and takes a step further by setting an example of inculcating such workplace culture. ‘Faiza Qureshi’ – Digital Strategy Manager, also a mother of an infant, works at IO Digital and enjoys quality time with her son because of the flexible working hours provided.

Similarly, ‘Anum Jahangir’ – Content Writer at IO, who’s also a mother of a toddler feels highly encouraged to work from home and enjoys her passion for writing and motherhood simultaneously.

In a world where the gender gap and gender bias still exist, IO Digital is helping level the playing field, with the opportunities and a flexible work culture provided to the employees, where women are no more confined to ‘Chaar Dewari’.