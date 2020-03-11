Edhi Foundation Donates $200,000 to Iran

Edhi Foundation, the largest philanthropic foundation in Pakistan, has donated the $200,000 to Iran to help the sanction-ridden country fight against coronavirus.

Iran is currently the second-most affected country after China. So far, nearly 300 Iranians have died due to this deadly disease.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Coronavirus Tally Reaches 19 but ‘No Evidence of Local Spread as Yet’: Live Updates

At a time when US sanctions have kept other countries from helping Iran in the time of need, the aid from the Edhi Foundation is a brave move and will bring hope to the people of Iran.

Head of the foundation, Faisal Edhi, called on the Consul General of Iran in Karachi, Ahmed Mohammad, at the consulate.

During the meeting, he handed over the donation and expressed solidarity with the people of Iran in the fight against coronavirus. The two also exchanged words on preventive measures to control the global pandemic.

ALSO READ

Pakistan to UAE Air Ticket Prices Have Dropped Due to Coronavirus

Late Abdul Sattar Edhi established the foundation in 1951. Since his death in July 2016, his son, Faisal Edhi, is supervising the welfare activities of the foundation. As of now, the Edhi foundation provides welfare services such as ambulances, shelter homes, old homes, orphanages, and morgues across the country.