Governor House Lahore is Now Available for Rent

Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar, has approved renting out the Governor House estate for commercial activities to generate its operational expenditures.

As per media reports, the state property will now be available on rent for corporate and wedding events, photoshoots, musical concerts, and other activities. Interested people can contact the Governor House administration for bookings. Meanwhile, an online portal will also be established for this purpose.

ALSO READ

Governor House Murree is Now Open for Tourists

The decision has come months after the Governor House was opened for public. To generate income from state property, the Governor House’s management has also finalized a business plan and forwarded it to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval.

It was proposed that the lawns of the house should be rented out for Rs. 1 million a day for events, Rs. 200,000 for photoshoots and Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000 for lodging in different rooms of historical significance.

ALSO READ

Governor Sindh Launches Online Complaint Cell

At the moment, people with the right contacts are availing these facilities for free. Most of the time, the beautiful lake of the Governor House is used for photoshoots. Moreover, the lawns are used to organize the corporate events of chambers of commerce and various trade associations.