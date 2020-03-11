Here’s How Karachi Kings Can Still Qualify for the Play-Offs

Karachi Kings lost to their arch-rivals, Lahore Qalandars, following fireworks from Ben Dunk, who smashed a record 12 sixes to seal the victory for his team.

A win against the Qalandars would have made things easier for the Kings considering they would have been at level with Peshawar Zalmi at the 2nd or 3rd place on the points table.

ALSO READ

Multan Sultans Become the First Team to Qualify for Play-Offs

After 25 matches, Karachi Kings are lagging at 5th place. The good thing for them is that they have only played 7 matches so far, and they still stand a chance to make their way up the ladder. Lahore went on to win their next match against Peshawar Zalmi as well, meaning that they are now in the 3rd place.

Here’s how the points table looks right now:

Sr. No. Team M W L N/R PT NRR 1 Multan Sultans (Q) 7 5 1 1 11 1.547 2 Peshawar Zalmi 9 4 4 1 9 -0.048 3 Lahore Qalandars 8 4 4 0 8 -0.019 4 Islamabad United 9 3 5 1 7 0.259 5 Karachi Kings 7 3 3 1 7 -0.249 6 Quetta Gladiators 8 3 5 0 6 -1.052

Let’s have a look at the qualification scenarios for Imad Wasim’s team:

Win 3 Matches

If Karachi manages to win the remainder of their matches, they are easily through to the play-offs. In this case, the Kings will be at 1st or 2nd place, depending on Multan’s coming matches. Except for Multan and Karachi, no other team has a chance to get to 13 points. Karachi can directly play the final Qualifier if they win their remaining matches.

Win 2 Matches

Karachi’s upcoming matches are against Lahore, Islamabad, and Quetta and all of these are home games.

If they win two out of three, they will have 11 points, meaning that they will still end up in the top 4. Quetta can end up with a maximum of 10 points and Islamabad can finish with 9 points if they win.

Win 1 Match

If Imad Wasim XI wins just one match, the net run rate will come into play. If they win against Islamabad, they will knock out Shadab Khan’s team.

ALSO READ

Babar Azam Breaks Kohli, Gayle and Warner’s T20 Record

If Quetta loses one of their matches, they will end up with 8 points, one less than Karachi Kings if they defeat Islamabad United. In this case, Karachi will scrape through to the play-offs.

If Peshawar loses its last match and Karachi manages to win just 1 match, the net run rate will be the tie-breaker, meaning that the team with a better net run-rate will go through to the next round.

No Wins

If Karachi Kings stay winless, they will finish on 7 points, whereas all other teams will have at least 8 points. They will be knocked out of the tournament without any net run-rate scenarios coming into play.

Do you think Karachi Kings can make it to the next round? Let us know in the comments.

For more interesting news and features, follow our PSL 2020 coverage.