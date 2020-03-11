IG Sindh Launches Zainab Alert App to Report Missing Children

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, has officially launched ‘Zainab Alert’ mobile application for reporting missing children.

The launch ceremony was attended by senior police officials, civil society members, and volunteers and was held at Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi.

‘Zainab Alert’ mobile application has been developed by Invent Lab in collaboration with the R&D team of the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

While addressing the launch ceremony, IG Sindh said that this initiative will save precious time that is often lost during lodging an FIR for missing children.

According to Mushtaq Mahar, Zainab Alert works the same way as the ‘Amber Alert Application’.

Since its creation, Amber Alert has helped recover 1000 missing children around the world.

The Zainab Alert application is user-friendly and supports English, Urdu, and Sindhi Languages. It is available for both Android and iOS platforms. A web version of the application will be launched in the future.

For now, the application is focused on reporting of missing and unidentified (found) minors quickly.

Anyone can report a missing child with the Sindh police in 3 simple steps.

Step 1

Provide information about child and guardian

Step 2

Provide contact information

Step 3

Provide details of the incident

Download Zainab Alert App on Google Play Store.

Download Zainab Alert App on Apple App Store.

