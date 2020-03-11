Infinix to Boost Phone Production in Pakistan to 13 Million Units

Infinix has become the first smartphone brand manufacturing in Pakistan.

Minister of Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar on Wednesday met with CEO of Transsion Tecno smartphone assembly plant in Pakistan. The minister highlighted that the company started producing 3 million handsets/annum recently and is taking it up to 13 million within a year with more investment.

He further stated that the company will now be focusing on exports as their plant in Pakistan is the most efficient out of all owned by Transsion Group outside of China. Within the next 3 years, they have targeted to localize production of 49% of handset parts, which has huge export potential. For comparison, Vietnam exports $37 billion of handsets annually.

Infinix is currently the largest mobile phone production and assembly company in Pakistan. The existing factory produces 3 million units per year. All the local products selling in the country are being manufactured in the factories that are churning out smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.

The company has made a total investment of Rs. 480 million with a 60:40 arrangement with Transsion China. They are operating three production lines with a capacity to assemble 3 million Smartphones every year. In terms of human resources, they have 750 skilled workers, 70 engineers and 9 Chinese experts on board.