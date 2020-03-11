Lahore High Court Orders PEMRA to Launch Coronavirus Awareness Campaign

Chief Justice (CJ) Lahore High Court (LHC) Mamoon Rashid Sheikh has ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to start an awareness campaign on Coronavirus.

CJ LHC issued the directives during the hearing of a case against the shortage of surgical masks following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

During the case’s proceedings, CJ Mamoon asked Punjab government’s counsel whether there is a televised campaign in Pakistan to raise awareness on the virus.

In response, the counsel apprised the court that the Punjab government has put up awareness posters in public places across the province.

CJ LHC lauded the government’s efforts and directed PEMRA to initiate a televised awareness campaign on the disease.

Previously, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways, Dost Ali Leghari, had presided over a meeting of the department’s higher-ups to discuss ways to contain coronavirus among railway passengers in Pakistan.

CEO Pakistan Railways also directed the officials to launch an awareness campaign and undertake precautionary measures at all railway stations.

COVID-19 Outbreak in Pakistan

State Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza, had confirmed the first positive case of Coronavirus in Pakistan on February 26.

So far, 19 cases of the disease have been reported in the country, most of them originating from Karachi.

Out of 19, 2 patients have been tested negative for the disease and discharged from the hospital.