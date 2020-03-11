Pakistan Coronavirus Tally Reaches 19 but ‘No Evidence of Local Spread as Yet’: Live Updates

Key Highlights

Confirmed cases reach 19 in Pakistan

A 12-year-old boy in Quetta tested positive marking Baluchistan’s first case

The boy had traveled to Iran as well

Although the numbers more than doubled in the past 48 hours, Dr. Zafar said it was ‘not surprising’

Good personal hygiene can prevent the disease

As Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally climbs to 19, Dr. Zafar Mirza has said that there is no evidence of local spread yet.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health confirmed that all 19 infected people brought the virus from abroad during their recent travels, mostly to Iran.

He added that all those who have tested positive for the virus were in stable condition and one was already discharged from hospital after full recovery.

The rise ‘not surprising’

Cases in Pakistan more than doubled in the past 48 hours but Dr. Mirza said it was not surprising as the disease had already spread in 106 countries.

243/ Cases in Pakistan have more than doubled in last 24 hours. This is not surprising. Disease has spread in 106 countries. All 19 cases have brought this from abroad. All are stable. There is no evidence of local spread as yet. If we act responsibly we can avoid spread. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 10, 2020

Personal hygiene is crucial

While the use of face masks has already been proven of no use in healthy people unless they’re caring for the infected, personal hygiene is highly recommended to contain the spread.

Dr. Zafar Mirza also emphasized the importance of personal hygiene – frequent handwashing and not touching the face – for staying safe amid the spread. Keeping a safe distance from sick people is also an important practice to prevent the disease.

244/ The most important to limit the spread of #coronavirus is to ensure that we observe hygiene by washing hands properly, avoid touching our face & keep distance with sick people. The govt is working hard to contain the spread, but we all need to take our part in this fight. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 10, 2020

First Case in Baluchistan

Yesterday evening saw another case of Coronavirus, Baluchistan’s first, emerging in Quetta.

A 12-year-old boy had tested positive for the virus, sources at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital in Quetta confirmed. The patient also has a travel history of Iran.

Yesterday, 11 new cases appeared in Karachi with an Engro employee contracting the contagious virus.

