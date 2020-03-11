Match 25: Gladiators On the Verge of Knockout As They Face Red-Hot Sultans

After an epic win by Lahore Qalandars against Peshawar Zalmi, it is time for another thrilling contest as Multan Sultans take on defending champions, Quetta Gladiators.

There was never a dull moment in last night’s encounter, and fans will be hoping for a similar clash tonight. Today’s PSL match will be all about play-offs qualification and a win for Quetta will open up a whole new pandora’s box.

Match Details

Date Wednesday, 11th March 2020 Time 07:00 pm PST Venue Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Head-to-Head

Quetta Gladiators have won 3 out of the 5 matches played between the two teams. The last time the two teams met was earlier this season when Rilee Rossouw scored the fastest ever PSL century to give his team an easy win.

Playing XI

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Ilyas, Sohail Tanvir, Junaid Khan

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Khurram Manzoor, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C, WK), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mehmood, Sohail Khan

Players to Lookout For

Multan Sultans:

James Vince proved his match-winning abilities in the last game against Islamabad United and he will be an important player for the Sultans in the coming matches.

Quetta Gladiators:

Quetta Gladiators’ bowling line-up will be strengthened by the addition of West Indian fiery pacer, Keemo Paul.

