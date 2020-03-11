Relive David Wiese Winning Sixes for Qalandars From PSL 2019 & 2020

When it comes to finishing off an encounter in style, very few can match David Wiese’s heroics for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

David Wiese, the South African all-rounder, perhaps likes to deal only in sixes that is why he has not just once but twice ended a PSL match in such an emphatic manner.

In last year’s PSL, the 34-year old led Qalandars’ to a memorable victory over Multan Sultans as he cleared the ropes on the last ball.

This time around, Wiese’s winning shot has lightened up the Qalandars chances to progress through the group stages for the first time.

Wiese’s Last Ball 6 in PSL 2019

Lahore Qalandars required 3 off the last ball when Multan Sultans’ bowler Dan Christian bowled in the slot and got punished by David Wiese.

However, Wiese’s efforts were not enough to send Lahore Qalandars to the playoffs of the PSL 2019.

Relive the memorable moment from PSL 2019.

Wiese’s Historic 6 in PSL 2020

Lahore Qalandars needed 5 off 2 deliveries during last night’s encounter with Peshawar Zalmi.

The stage was set perfectly for Wiese to finish off in style and he did not disappoint.

The sixer is historic because it puts Lahore in the 3rd position at the points table. It seems that Lahore Qalandars will progress into the playoffs for the first time in PSL, all thanks to David Wiese.

Here is Wiese’s winning six against Zalmis.

Do you think Lahore Qalandars will make it to the playoffs? Let us know in the comments.