Shoaib Akhtar Thinks Andy Murray is Coaching Multan Sultans

Known for fiery pace during his playing days, Shoaib Akhtar often appears on television as a cricket analyst since his retirement.

While the former Pakistan pacer is spot on with his analysis to a great extent, the Rawalpindi Express failed to spot the difference between a former English cricketer and a Scottish tennis player.

In a recent episode of PTV Sport’s coverage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 44-year old mistakenly referred Multan Sultans’ head coach, Andy Flower, as the 2-time Wimbledon champion, Andy Murray.

The former cricketer had a brain fade moment without realizing what he said, and quite frankly, it happens with all of us at times.

Perhaps, Shoaib Akhtar was thinking of another great sportsman whose career was devastated by injuries. Or is it that the Rawalpindi Express is a big fan of the 32-year old Scot and is rooting for his comeback in Miami Open that is set to begin from 23rd March.

