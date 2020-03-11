Sindh Govt Issues Coronavirus Advisory for PSL Matches

After comprehensive discussions, input from all the concerned departments and assurance from the Sindh government, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to stage Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches at Karachi’s National Stadium as planned.

As is always the case, the PCB is guided by the Sindh government on such matters. In this background, we are satisfied with the feedback the Sindh government has provided and the support it has assured.

ALSO READ

PCB Hints At Shifting PSL Matches Out of Karachi

In order to protect the spectators from contracting the Coronavirus infection, the Sindh government has issued an eight-point advisory for people coming to watch the games.

The advisory issued from the Commissioner Office on Wednesday also includes basic precautions such as hand washes and use of a handkerchief or tissues while sneezing.

Here are the detailed instructions for the ticket holders:

Wash your hands with soap or any sanitizer after coughing or sneezing, before & after eating food and after toilet use; Use tissue papers/handkerchief while sneezing; Dispose of used tissue papers/handkerchief etc. in dust bins; In case of any symptoms of flu and cough, avoid coming into the stadium; Avoid handshakes and hugs; Avoid close contact with those having cough and fever Avoid touching unnecessarily chairs/railings and steel bars in the stadium; Avoid spitting, throwing water, food, empty bottles and wrappers in open in the stadium.

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Medical Screening Made Compulsory for PSL Spectators in Karachi

Meanwhile, the board has also assured the provincial government its full support in this regard.

At the same time, the PCB has promised the Sindh government that it will work very closely with its commercial partner and support wherever it can to assist in the health and safety of the spectators.

It is worth mentioning here that five more matches are scheduled in Karachi’s National Stadium in the third leg of PSL 2020, that starts from Thursday.

ALSO READ

Here’s How Karachi Kings Can Still Qualify for the Play-Offs

Given below is the schedule for remaining PSL matches in Karachi:

Day Date Match Venue Thursday 12th March Karachi Kings vs. Lahore Qalandars National Stadium, Karachi Friday 13th March Peshawar Zalmi vs. Multan Sultans National Stadium, Karachi Saturday 14th March Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United National Stadium, Karachi Sunday 15th March Karachi Kings vs. Quetta Gladiators National Stadium, Karachi Tuesday 17th March Qualifier (1 vs. 2) National Stadium, Karachi