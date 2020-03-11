Vivo Nex 3S 5G Arrives With Dual Pop-Up Camera & Massive Curved Display

Vivo is expanding its Nex series of Smartphones with the Nex 3S 5G, the company’s first flagship for 2020 that brings a slight upgrade over last year’s Nex 3 with an identical design and a new color variant.

Design and Display

The Nex 3S 5G has the same waterfall display as its predecessor with extreme curves at the edges and razor-thin bezels at the top and bottom. It is a 6.89-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for HDR10+ content this time around.

There is a wide pop-up camera module with its own LED flash at the front and a circular triple camera setup at the back.

Internals and Storage

The biggest upgrade that the Nex 3S 5G brings is the Snapdragon 865 SoC with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1. All of these upgrades combine to give the Nex 3S a slight edge over last year’s SD855 based smartphones with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0.

The Adreno 650 GPU included in the setup is also one of the most high-end GPUs on the market.

Cameras

The circular camera module at the back houses a 64MP wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto zoom lens, and an additional 13MP lens for ultrawide shots. The pop-up front camera is a 16MP shooter next to an LED flash and it can also capture wide-angle shots.

Battery and Pricing

The 44W fast charging on the Nex 3S’s 4500 mAh battery enables quick top-ups. Unfortunately, there is no wireless or reverse charging on this one.

The Vivo Nex 3s 5G will come in Blue, Black and a new Orange color variant for $720 once it goes for sale on March 14.

Vivo Nex 3S 5G Specifications