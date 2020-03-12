Asian Airports Dominate Rankings for Best Customer Service in 2019 [Images]

Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) ranking for the airports with Best Customer Service for 2019 has been published, with Asian airports dominating the rankings across all categories.

ACI’s ASQ program is the most widely acknowledged benchmarking program that aims to gauge the experience of air travelers when they land at an airport.

The ASQ program offers airports across the world insights that allow airports to better comprehend passenger’s views and expectations and improve their services and products.

ACI compiles ASQ rankings on following indicators:

How passengers rate airport services

How an airport competes with other airports in traffic volume, size, and region

How passengers’ views regarding certain airport change over time

Which specific aspects of airport passengers prefer the most

ASQ rankings for Best Customer Service are divided into 6 categories based on annual traffic volume.

Here are the rankings across all the categories.

I) Under 2 million passengers

Depati Amir Airport (Pangkal Pinang City, Indonesia)

RH Fisabilillah Airport (Bintan, Indonesia)

Salalah Airport (Salalah, Oman)

Silangit Airport (Tapanuli, Indonesia)



II) Between 2 and 5 million passengers

Chandigarh Airport (Chandigarh, India)

SM Badaruddin II Airport (Palembang, Indonesia)

SS Kasim II Airport (Pekanbaru, Indonesia)

Supadio Airport (Pontianak, Indonesia)



III) Between 5 and 15 million passengers

Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport (Lucknow, India)

Halim Perdanakusuma Airport (Jakarta, Indonesia)

Hohhot Baita International Airport (Hohhot, China)

Sepinggan International Airport (Balikpapan, Indonesia)

Yinchuan Hedong Airport (Yinchuan, China)



IV) Between 15 and 25 million passengers

Bali International Airport – I Gusti Ngurah Rai (Bali, Indonesia)

Sanya Fenghua International Airport (Sanya, China)



V) Between 25 and 40 million passengers

Kempegowda International Airport (Bangalore, India)

Nanjing Lukou International Airport (Nanjing, China)



VI) Over 40 million passengers