Breaking: PSL Matches in Karachi to be Hosted Without Any Crowd

Coronavirus cases in Sindh are increasing by the day and to further prevent its spread, the Sindh government has advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to conduct the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches with no crowd.

The PCB has agreed to the request made by the health authorities, meaning that the PSL matches will be held without any fans in the stands, starting tomorrow.

ALSO READ

Here’s Why Their Might be No Foreign Players in IPL 2020

Barring today’s match, Karachi still has four more matches, including the Qualifier. Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister, Murtaza Wahab, has confirmed the development, sharing the news on Twitter:

#SindhGovt has decided that the remaining matches of PSL in Karachi will take place without any crowd. This decision has been made after consultation with all stakeholders including the Pakistan Cricket Board. — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 12, 2020

The following matches will be impacted due to this:

Day/Date Fixture Venue Friday 13th March Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans National Stadium Karachi Saturday 14th March Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United National Stadium Karachi Sunday 15th March Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings National Stadium Karachi Tuesday 17th March Qualifier: Team 1 vs Team 2 National Stadium Karachi

What are your thoughts on the news? Let us know in the comments.