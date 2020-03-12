Breaking: PSL Matches in Karachi to be Hosted Without Any Crowd

Posted 19 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

Coronavirus cases in Sindh are increasing by the day and to further prevent its spread, the Sindh government has advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to conduct the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches with no crowd.

The PCB has agreed to the request made by the health authorities, meaning that the PSL matches will be held without any fans in the stands, starting tomorrow.

ALSO READ

Here’s Why Their Might be No Foreign Players in IPL 2020

Barring today’s match, Karachi still has four more matches, including the Qualifier. Advisor to  the Sindh Chief Minister, Murtaza Wahab, has confirmed the development, sharing the news on Twitter:

The following matches will be impacted due to this:

Day/Date Fixture Venue
Friday 13th March Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans National Stadium Karachi
Saturday 14th March Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United National Stadium Karachi
Sunday 15th March Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings National Stadium Karachi
Tuesday 17th March Qualifier: Team 1 vs Team 2 National Stadium Karachi

What are your thoughts on the news? Let us know in the comments.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


The PSL 2020 is almost here! Want to know everything about it? Visit the pages below (Live stream will be available when the matches begin).
PSL Live Streaming PSL Points Table | 2020 PSL Teams PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Highlights PSL 2020 Statistics

Explore on Ltd.
>