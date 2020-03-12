Here’s How You Can Get Your Ticket Refunds for Washed Out United Vs Zalmi Match

Tickets refund for the 29th February washed-out contest between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi Cricket Stadium has commenced today, Wednesday, and will run till 20 March.

The refund service will be available at two TCS express centers in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The details of the centers are as follows:

Islamabad Area Office I-9 Express Center Plot No. 394-A, Potohar Road,

Near Police Station, Sector I-9, Islamabad Rawalpindi Area Office Khanna Express Center TCS Regional Office, Near Fazaia Colony,

Link Road, Rawalpindi Lahore Gulberg Express Center 58/D-1, Gulberg- III, Lahore Peshawar Ring Road Area Office Express Cente Ring Road, Near Neelam CNG Motorway, Peshawar

Tickets payment made online on Yayvo.com will be refunded automatically by the official ticketing partner.



The refund claimants are required to bring their CNIC card which was used to purchase the tickets along with the original tickets.

For any further games where the refund is applicable according to the official PSL ticket refund policy, the same conditions will apply.

