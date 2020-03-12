Here’s How You Can Get Your Ticket Refunds for Washed Out United Vs Zalmi Match

Posted 1 hour ago by Sajawal Rehman

Tickets refund for the 29th February washed-out contest between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi Cricket Stadium has commenced today, Wednesday, and will run till 20 March.

The refund service will be available at two TCS express centers in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The details of the centers are as follows:

Islamabad Area Office I-9 Express Center Plot No. 394-A, Potohar Road,
Near Police Station, Sector I-9, Islamabad
Rawalpindi Area Office Khanna Express Center TCS Regional Office, Near Fazaia Colony,
Link Road, Rawalpindi
Lahore Gulberg Express Center 58/D-1, Gulberg- III, Lahore
Peshawar Ring Road Area Office Express Cente Ring Road, Near Neelam CNG Motorway, Peshawar

Tickets payment made online on Yayvo.com will be refunded automatically by the official ticketing partner.

The refund claimants are required to bring their CNIC card which was used to purchase the tickets along with the original tickets.

ALSO READ

PSL Tickets: Here’s How Much Money Will be Refunded to you if it Rains

For any further games where the refund is applicable according to the official PSL ticket refund policy, the same conditions will apply.

Here’s the PSL Schedule and the PSL Points Table if you want to know about PSL some more.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


The PSL 2020 is almost here! Want to know everything about it? Visit the pages below (Live stream will be available when the matches begin).
PSL Live Streaming PSL Points Table | 2020 PSL Teams PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Highlights PSL 2020 Statistics

Explore on Ltd.
>