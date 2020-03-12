Hilarious: Ben Dunk Just Found the Winner of His Bubble Gum Challenge [Videos]

Ben Dunk is a very famous man in Pakistan right now. His casual bubble blowing while hammering the opposition bowlers at will has made him an instant celebrity and Pakistanis can’t get enough of the memes.

To top it off, Chadwick Walton grabbed him by the legs in their Karachi vs Lahore match to provide plenty of material for the meme lords.

His signature bubble-blowing style has given rise to a new Ben Dunk bubble gum challenge.

Peshawar Zalmi fast bowler, Hasan Ali, has already tried the new challenge and failed, pretty much.

Following him, fans have also started taking part in the challenge, and by the look of it, we have a winner. Haris Iqbal, a Twitter user, shared a picture of him blowing a massive bubble and he has managed to impress none other than Ben Dunk himself.

Here’s what the Australian batsman said about Haris’s attempt:

This is super impressive!! https://t.co/O1e5Yqic8h — ben dunk (@bendunk51) March 11, 2020

Are you participating in the all-new bubble gum challenge? Let us know in the comments.