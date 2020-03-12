Leaked Billboard Images Reveal Google Pixel 4a Price & Design

Since the physical Google I/O event was canceled, we are not sure when Google plans on launching its upcoming Pixel 4a smartphone.

However, with the delay of its launch, more and more leaks are surfacing on the internet. A fresh leak from the infamous Evan Blass shows the billboard design for the Pixel 4a. Considering Blass’s record, these images are pretty much real. Although it is clear, the billboard designs are photoshopped onto a real-life photograph to illustrate what the design would look like in real life.

The images show a punch-hole display and a square camera bump. Moreover, the billboards also show the colors of the device that are in-line with the previous leaks.

The most crucial detail revealed by these posters is the price. The billboards essentially reveal that the base variant of Google’s Pixel 4a will start at a $399 price tag. Hence, despite the pumped up specifications, Google is not raising the prices.

The posters also confirm that the “new” Google Assistant from the regular Pixel 4 will make a debut on the Pixel 4a.

Talking about the internals, the mid-ranger is expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 at the helm. The SoC will be topped with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Moreover, the phone will launch in three models, one of them will come with support for 4G while the other two will also have support for 5G.