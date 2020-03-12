Match 26: Karachi Kings Ready to Settle Scores With Lahore Qalandars at Home

It was carnage what Ben Dunk of Lahore Qalandars did with Karachi Kings on Sunday evening. His 43-ball-99* including 12 sixes and 4 fours made every Lahori fan dance in the stands.

Not only did he win the game single-handedly, but also made plenty of new records in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Qalandars, who now stand on the third position, will be eyeing a similar performance when they lock horns with arch-rivals Karachi Kings tonight away from home.

It will be a perfect opportunity for the home side to avenge the humiliating defeat and secure its position into the top 4. A win today will take them to 9 points with two games to go, strengthening their chances for the next round.

Lahore’s win, on the other hand, will pretty much book their berth for the playoffs, almost shutting down the doors for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. So, today’s game is of great importance for all the teams.

Match Details

Date Thursday, 12th March 2020 Time 07:00 pm PST Venue National Stadium, Karachi

Head-to-Head

Out of the nine matches the two sides have competed in, Karachi Kings have enjoyed an upper hand against Lahore Qalandars with 5 wins while Sohail Akhtar’s men have won 4.