Match 26: Karachi Kings Ready to Settle Scores With Lahore Qalandars at Home

It was carnage what Ben Dunk of Lahore Qalandars did with Karachi Kings on Sunday evening. His 43-ball-99* including 12 sixes and 4 fours made every Lahori fan dance in the stands.
Not only did he win the game single-handedly, but also made plenty of new records in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Qalandars, who now stand on the third position, will be eyeing a similar performance when they lock horns with arch-rivals Karachi Kings tonight away from home.
It will be a perfect opportunity for the home side to avenge the humiliating defeat and secure its position into the top 4. A win today will take them to 9 points with two games to go, strengthening their chances for the next round.
Lahore’s win, on the other hand, will pretty much book their berth for the playoffs, almost shutting down the doors for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. So, today’s game is of great importance for all the teams.
Match Details
|Date
|Thursday, 12th March 2020
|Time
|07:00 pm PST
|Venue
|National Stadium, Karachi
Head-to-Head
Out of the nine matches the two sides have competed in, Karachi Kings have enjoyed an upper hand against Lahore Qalandars with 5 wins while Sohail Akhtar’s men have won 4.
Playing XI
It wouldn’t be wise to disturb the winning combination, however, Lahore would be tempted to try one of their leggies in today’s game, as the ball grips slightly in Karachi.
The home team’s bowling has mostly been doing its part. It’s time for their top order to spend more time on the crease and pile up runs.
Lahore Qalandars:
Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (WK), Sohail Akhtar (C), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Maaz Khan
Karachi Kings:
Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton (WK), Imad Wasim (C), Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Umer Khan
Players to Lookout For
Lahore Qalandars:
Chris Lynn and Fakhar Zaman returning to form is a massive plus for Lahore. With momentum on their side, you can expect Lynn, Zaman, and Dunk to fire with the bat. Shaheen Afridi’s form with the ball is another positive for Qalandars.
Karachi Kings:
Sharjeel Khan hasn’t quite built upon quick starts he has had so far. It would be the day for him to go big alongside Babar and Hales.
Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.
