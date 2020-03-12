‘Nothing Better Than Desi Food’, Colin Munro Falls in Love With Pakistan

After Grant Elliot, another New Zealand cricketer has taken a liking to Pakistan. Celebrating his birthday on 11th March, Colin Munro tweeted about his love for the desi Pakistani food.

Islamabad United celebrated their opening batsman’s birthday at Kolachi in Karachi. Better yet, the explosive Kiwi thanked his team and Karachi for celebrating his birthday. And he is a big fan of desi Pakistani food. Here’s what he said:

Shukriya @isbunited aur Karachi. Meri salgirah at Kolachi. Nothing better than desi Pakistani food. pic.twitter.com/BD9T4WoGXd — Colin Munro (@manuz05) March 11, 2020

Islamabad United team went out to dine out at the famous seaside Kolachi restaurant, where they celebrated Munro’s birthday.

The official Twitter handle also wrote that the team’s foreign contingent loved the desi food.

This is the beauty of the Pakistan Super League as it allows the local players to bond with their favorite international stars and create lifelong memories.

