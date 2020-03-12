‘Nothing Better Than Desi Food’, Colin Munro Falls in Love With Pakistan

Posted 42 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

After Grant Elliot, another New Zealand cricketer has taken a liking to Pakistan. Celebrating his birthday on 11th March, Colin Munro tweeted about his love for the desi Pakistani food.

Islamabad United celebrated their opening batsman’s birthday at Kolachi in Karachi. Better yet, the explosive Kiwi thanked his team and Karachi for celebrating his birthday. And he is a big fan of desi Pakistani food. Here’s what he said:

Islamabad United team went out to dine out at the famous seaside Kolachi restaurant, where they celebrated Munro’s birthday.

The official Twitter handle also wrote that the team’s foreign contingent loved the desi food.

This is the beauty of the Pakistan Super League as it allows the local players to bond with their favorite international stars and create lifelong memories.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


The PSL 2020 is almost here! Want to know everything about it? Visit the pages below (Live stream will be available when the matches begin).
PSL Live Streaming PSL Points Table | 2020 PSL Teams PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Highlights PSL 2020 Statistics

Explore on Ltd.
>