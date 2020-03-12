PCB’s Income Doubles in a Single Year Under MD Wasim Khan & Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) revenue collection is going in the right direction considering its year-on-year income surged by a huge 108.45% in 2019 compared to 2018.

PCB earned over Rs 10.696 billion in 2019 while the figure stood at Rs 5.131 billion in 2018, APP reported earlier today.

The breakup of the PCB’s income is as follows:

Tournaments

The income through tournaments and tours increased by 124% to Rs 9.69 billion in 2019, up from Rs 4.325 billion in the year 2018.

The board generated Rs. 4.27 billion and Rs 5.41 billion through away and home tours in 2019 respectively as compared to that of Rs 964.5 million and Rs 3.360 billion in 2018, respectively.

Sponsorships and Logos

The income through sponsorship and logos increased by 16% in 2019. The figures were reported to be Rs 238.02 million in 2019 compared to Rs 204.99 million in 2018.

Return on Investment and Bank Deposits

The PCB saw a 53% increase in the income through return on investments and bank deposits as it generated Rs 707.9 million in 2019 compared to Rs 459.8 million in 2018.

Rentals

A decrease of 80% was witnessed in the rental income of the board during 2019 as compared to 2018 as it went down from Rs. 25.37 million to Rs. 4.874 million during the period.

Other Sources

The board made a total of Rs. 54.3 million through other income sources as compared to Rs 115.5 million through these sources in 2018, showing a decline of 52%.

It would be interesting to see the numbers next year, considering there have been international tours as well the entire PSL in Pakistan this year.

