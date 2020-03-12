Plutwo Announces Free Tools for Organizing Digital Events in Pakistan

Plutwo, a live streaming platform for remote learning and monetization, has announced tools for event organizers, trainers and tuition centers to move their activities online free of cost. The tools have been announced in the light of recent COVID-19 cases emerging in the country and World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.

Any offline learning activity or event can be moved to Plutwo platform. The platform has built-in tools for event organizers e.g a live panel discussion, an AMA session, a presentation setting, a fireside chat etc. Additionally, live chat, handout, polling and reaction features really make the experience interactive for event organizers and participants.

As of now, Plutwo supports up to 1000 participants for an event and has payment options including credit, debit, paypal and local payment wallet applications support.

Due to surge in Corona virus cases across the world, organizations, educational institutions and events organizers are working towards remote tools and softwares to continue being productive, but being mindful of health of employees.

“The future of work is remote. But it is unfortunate under the circumstances organizations have been forced to adopt remote working and continuity plans for employees.” said Fatima Rizwan, founder of Plutwo.

As of now the platform also has a team working closely with event organizers and experts brainstorm on activities and curriculum of the sessions conducted online.