Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Takes on Flagships But Costs Just $200

Redmi’s most awaited Note 9 series was launched in India today. The series is especially exciting because it marks the comeback of the Mi Max series in another form. Xiaomi’s Mi Max series was known for its cinematic displays and phablet form factor. However, the Chinese tech giant decided to discontinue the lineup after the release of the third generation.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, on the other hand, gives Mi Max fans what they were longing for all along. It comes with a large display topped with a compact and symmetrical body.

Design and Display

The smartphone comes with what Xiaomi calls the Aura Balance design, which, according to the company, places a lot of importance on symmetry. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with four cameras on the back, which are housed on a square camera bump. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side. It is available in three colors: Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

It is built around a 6.67-inch IPS LCD with a punch-hole in the center, FHD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution, 450 nit peak brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection with an anti-oil and anti-fingerprint protective coating.

Internals and Storage

As for the innards, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G at the helm topped with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB onboard storage.

On the software front, it runs on MIUI 11 skinned Android 10.

Cameras

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max stands out in the camera department. It features a quad-sensor rear camera with a 64 MP primary shooter, 8MP ultrawide angle cam with 119-degree FoV, 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It comes with support for RAW photography and improved Night Mode.

For selfies, the smartphone is equipped with a 32 MP sensor that sits in the punch hole.

Battery and Pricing

The Note 9 Pro Max is fueled by a massive 5020 mAh battery backed by 33W fast charging. The required charger will be available in the retail box.

The smartphone will be available in following prices.

6GB/64GB $202

6GB/128GB $230

8GB/128GB $255

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications