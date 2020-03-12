Redmi Note 9 Pro is the New King of Mid-Rangers

Alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi also announced its slightly toned-down model, the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Although it comes with the same phablet form factor, it shaves of charging speeds and camera specifications.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the Redmi Note 9 is identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It has a similar square camera bump on the back, and the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side. It is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colors.

The smartphone is built around a similar 6.67-inch LCD with a punch hole in the center, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 395 PPI pixel density, 450 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the smartphone is powered by the same 8nm Snapdragon 720G SoC accompanied by 4 GB or 6 GB RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB onboard storage.

On the software front, it runs on Android 10 topped with MIUI 11.

Cameras

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a quad-sensor camera on the back featuring a 48 MP primary sensor joined by an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it comes with a mere 16 MP snapper for a selfie.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone is equipped with the same 5,020 mAh battery but supports 18W charging rather than 33W.

The pricing details are:

4GB/64GB $175

6GB/128GB $215

It will be available for sale by 17th March.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications