Shell Pakistan and Visa Announce Grand Prize Winner

Ms. Romana Sohail was announced the grand prize winner of ‘Go Home with Luxury’ contest by Shell Pakistan Limited (‘Shell Pakistan’) and Visa. A special celebration was held at SPL Defence service station today. The proud winner of a Mercedes Benz A-Class Sedan had participated in the contest, which was aimed at encouraging customers to use alternative payment options.

The winner of this contest, Ms. Romana Sohail said, “When I first received the call, I could not believe that I had won the contest and would be owner of such a grand prize. I have been fueling at Shell for as long as I can remember and always encourage my friends and family to do the same. I am thankful to both Shell and Visa for rewarding me and my family.”

Taha Magrabi, General Manager Retail of Shell Pakistan said, “Winning a luxury car is a dream that we want our customers to experience. During this campaign, we received an overwhelming response. We continuously look for opportunities to extend rewards and benefits that are meaningful to our customers and are proud to organise this campaign with Visa. My heartiest congratulations to Ms. Romana Sohail and her family.“

Kamil Khan, Visa’s Country Manager for Pakistan expressed his thoughts saying, “By incentivizing consumers to use their cards, we are exposing them to the benefits of digital payments and helping increase their preference for digital payments over cash – that is why such promotions are important. I want to thank Shell for their partnership in running this promotion. I also want to congratulate our lucky winner, Ms. Romana Sohail, and her family on their brand-new Sedan.”

To participate in this contest, customers were required to spend Rs. 3,000 or more with their Visa card at selected Shell Pakistan stations on fuels, lubricants, Select store or any other purchase to avail this amazing possibility of going home in an all new Mercedes Benz A-Class Sedan. This contest ran for 3 months, from November 1st, 2019 to January 31, 2020.