Suzuki Suffers Huge Loss as Auto Industry’s Car Sales Drop by 39%

Recently published data by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has revealed that car sales in the country have plunged 39% in February 2020.
Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has recorded a 50% reduction in sales followed by Honda Atlas Pakistan with 35% and Toyota Indus Motors with an 18% decline in sales.
Overall car sales for the first 8 months of FY 2019-2020 have also recorded an unprecedented decline of 44% when compared to the same period last year.
Auto companies had sold 162,240 vehicles during the first 8 months of FY2018-2019. This year, they have managed to sell 90,834 vehicles so far.
Here is a detailed chart of car sales for the past month:
|Manufacturer
|February 2020
|February 2019
|Sales (%)
|8M FY2019-20
|Pak Suzuki
|5,377
|10,851
|-50%
|55,630
|Honda Pakistan
|2,141
|3,281
|-35%
|12,497
|Toyota Indus
|4,510
|5,529
|-18%
|22,707
|Total
|12,028
|19,661
|-39%
|90,834
ALSO READ
Pak Suzuki Announces Special Discount Offer on Alto 660cc for a Limited Time
Bikes
As far as bikes are concerned, only Sazgar managed to improve its sales in February 2020. Bike sales of both Atlas Honda and Pak Suzuki have recorded a decline in February 2020.
For 8 months of FY 2019-2020, only 849,632 bikes were sold against the 946,861 of the same period last year, recording a 10% drop in sales in the sector.
|Manufacturer
|February 2020
|February 2019
|Sales (%)
|8M FY2019-20
|Sazgar
|1,537
|1,409
|+9%
|8,042
|Honda
|90,005
|95,015
|-5%
|700,194
|Suzuki
|1,799
|1,409
|-8%
|14,540
|Others
|5,666
|40,180
|-85%
|126,856
|Total
|139,007
|138,555
|0.3%
|849,632
Tractors
Sales of tractors in Pakistan have also declined by 22% in February 2020.
Millat, Orient, and Al-Ghazi tractors sold 3,141 tractors last month against the 4,044 tractors during the same period last year.
Sales during the first 8 months have also reduced by 36% in FY 2019-2020.
Trucks and Buses
Sales of trucks and buses have reported a decline as well in February 2020.
Hino, Master, JAC, and Isuzu collectively sold 402 units against the 563 in the same period last year, recording a 29% decline.
Sales across the segment during the first 8 months have declined by 41% in FY 2019-2020.