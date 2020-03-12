Suzuki Suffers Huge Loss as Auto Industry’s Car Sales Drop by 39%

Recently published data by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has revealed that car sales in the country have plunged 39% in February 2020.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has recorded a 50% reduction in sales followed by Honda Atlas Pakistan with 35% and Toyota Indus Motors with an 18% decline in sales.

Overall car sales for the first 8 months of FY 2019-2020 have also recorded an unprecedented decline of 44% when compared to the same period last year.

Auto companies had sold 162,240 vehicles during the first 8 months of FY2018-2019. This year, they have managed to sell 90,834 vehicles so far.

Here is a detailed chart of car sales for the past month:

Manufacturer February 2020 February 2019 Sales (%) 8M FY2019-20 Pak Suzuki 5,377 10,851 -50% 55,630 Honda Pakistan 2,141 3,281 -35% 12,497 Toyota Indus 4,510 5,529 -18% 22,707 Total 12,028 19,661 -39% 90,834

Bikes

As far as bikes are concerned, only Sazgar managed to improve its sales in February 2020. Bike sales of both Atlas Honda and Pak Suzuki have recorded a decline in February 2020.

For 8 months of FY 2019-2020, only 849,632 bikes were sold against the 946,861 of the same period last year, recording a 10% drop in sales in the sector.

Manufacturer February 2020 February 2019 Sales (%) 8M FY2019-20 Sazgar 1,537 1,409 +9% 8,042 Honda 90,005 95,015 -5% 700,194 Suzuki 1,799 1,409 -8% 14,540 Others 5,666 40,180 -85% 126,856 Total 139,007 138,555 0.3% 849,632

Tractors

Sales of tractors in Pakistan have also declined by 22% in February 2020.

Millat, Orient, and Al-Ghazi tractors sold 3,141 tractors last month against the 4,044 tractors during the same period last year.

Sales during the first 8 months have also reduced by 36% in FY 2019-2020.

Trucks and Buses

Sales of trucks and buses have reported a decline as well in February 2020.

Hino, Master, JAC, and Isuzu collectively sold 402 units against the 563 in the same period last year, recording a 29% decline.

Sales across the segment during the first 8 months have declined by 41% in FY 2019-2020.