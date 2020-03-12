Tecno Reveals its Upcoming Bezel-less Camon 15

Tecno has revealed the name of its much-awaited flagship phone, Camon 15. The upcoming phone is the successor to the popular Camon series. Camon 15 aims to be a perfect partner for mobile photography.

The posters by the brand on social media show that the Camon 15 will feature a night photography mode, and will be one of the major highlights of the phone.

Tecno’s General Manager Creek Ma shared his views on the arrival of the upcoming phone:

Tecno feels privileged to provide viable products to its consumers. Our new launch would yet prove to be another surprise for the tech market. We believe in assuring quality service and a wide range of access to our customers and we would keep on contributing in this era of technology.

This will be the brand’s first pop-up camera phone with a 48MP quad rear camera. In the highly competitive Pakistani smartphone market, Tecno is all set to grab consumer’s attention once again with the launch of Camon 15.