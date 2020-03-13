Bangladesh Refuses to Tour Pakistan for Remaining Matches

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the remaining matches citing coronavirus fears, media reports said. The Bengal Tigers are scheduled to play a one-off ODI and a Test match in Karachi starting from April 1st.

PCB has not yet given an official stance.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was planning to shift Bangladesh matches from Karachi, and a final decision was expected today.

Moreover, the board has also given foreign players, participating in the PSL, an option to fly back home mid-season due to the ongoing situation.

Upon the Sindh government’s recommendation, Pakistan Cricket Board has already decided to host the remaining Karachi-leg of PSL 2020 behind closed doors.

When asked about the development, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that they have received information from the Sindh government just yesterday, and require some time to analyze their options.

There is no shifting but we will think about that (both Bangladesh matches and Pakistan Cup) in the next 24 hours.

Explaining the decision to ban spectators entry for matches in Karachi, he said it was a need of the time.

It is absolutely a right decision. Human life comes before cricket. It’s important to be careful and take responsibility for the people of Karachi. With a heavy heart, we made the right decision.

Wasim admitted that the worsening situation in Karachi forced the board to take this decision.