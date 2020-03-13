Breaking: PCB Cuts Down Matches & Changes PSL 2020 Schedule

Posted 7 mins ago by Raza Rizvi

The Pakistan Cricket Board has rescheduled the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid coronavirus threats.

As per the updated schedule, the playoffs will be replaced with semi-finals to be played on 17th March. The final will be on Wednesday, 18th March.

A slight reshuffle means the number of matches will be reduced to 33 from 34 while the tournament will be shortened by 4 days.

Moreover, the board has allowed foreign players to leave the country mid-season without any cuts in pays. As a result, a score of foreign players, including Jason Roy, James Vince, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, and Rilee Rossouw will leave tonight.

It is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

