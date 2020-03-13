Combating Coronavirus: Telenor Pakistan Announces Work From Home in South

Telenor Pakistan has announced that it will be allowing its staff to work from home in the Southern part of the country as a precautionary measure to contain the novel coronavirus spread, we have confirmed with sources in the company.

It must be noted here that Karachi is so far the worst-hit coronavirus city with 16 individuals testing positive for COVID-19.

According to details available with ProPakistani, Telenor Pakistan is getting its teams ready in other parts of the country to work from home if required.

Team leads have been asked to make the necessary arrangements to make sure performance while working from home is not affected.

Telenor Pakistan specifically said that this development came as a precautionary measure. When asked if any Telenor employee had tested positive for COVID-19, the company said no and said there were no such cases as of yet.

We have been told that corporations across Pakistan are preparing to make arrangements to fight coronavirus, ranging from equipping their offices with mandatory protective gear to allowing their staff to work from home, especially if work nature is such that it isn’t impacted through remote working.