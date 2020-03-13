English Players are Quitting PSL & Flying Back to England: Report

English cricketers participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have decided to fly out of Pakistan immediately fearing they would be stuck in Pakistan amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) had decided to conduct remaining PSL matches at Karachi behind closed doors after the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

15 English players including Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, James Vince, Tom Banton, Alex Hales, and Chris Jordan will now leave for England in a day or two.

PCB has reportedly requested the federal government to organize players’ safe departure to England.

With 10 days of action still remaining in the PSL, the tournament, however, will continue without the English players.

Meanwhile, in England, Somerset, Worcestershire, and Essex have canceled their tour to Abu Dhabi originally planned for this month.

Somerset’s director of cricket, Andy Hurry, stated that the health of the players is of paramount importance.

Obviously, the health and wellbeing of our players, support staff and their families are of the highest importance.

The United Kingdom has reported 590 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 10 deaths so far.