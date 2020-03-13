Following Other Provinces, Punjab Closes All Institutes & Bans Public Gatherings

The Logistics Committee of Punjab government has made an in-principle decision to close down all public and private educational institutes across the province for over two weeks. A final notification will be issued in this regard when Chief Minister Usman Buzdar returns from Islamabad. Buzdar is in the federal capital for the Security Council’s meeting over the looming virus threat.

As per media reports, the committee has recommended banning all public gatherings across the province until the end of March. This means the closure of cinemas, large religious gatherings, schools, colleges, and universities.

Moreover, the provincial Law Minister has also postponed the Lawyers’ Convention scheduled for 15th March.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A similar decision was announced by the KP government earlier today in which it announced to close all educational institutes and the student hostels until March 31. The provincial government has also banned all official events, political and public gatherings for 15 days. It was decided in an emergency meeting of the KP cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan today.

Balochistan

The Balochistan government had already announced the closure of all educational activities in the province until mid-March. It is expected to further increase the holidays until March 31.

Sindh

So far, Sindh has been the worst-hit province with 15 reported cases in two weeks. The situation has kept the authorities on their heels. Taking preventive measures, the Sindh Education Department has increased school vacations until May 31, terming them early summer vacations.

It has also banned public gatherings, including spectators’ entry for PSL games, and all religious, and political