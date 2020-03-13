Here’s How Much It Costs to Build Redmi’s K30 Pro

Xiaomi’s subsidiary Redmi is set to launch its next flagship by the end of this month (March). As usual, with the nearing launch date, more and more information about the smartphone is surfacing on the internet.

Most of the specifications of the upcoming flagship have been leaked online. The only important details left are pricing and availability. Thanks to the company’s executive, we now have an idea of what the smartphone will cost.

Redmi’s product director Wang Teng is always very active on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. In response to one of the user questions, he hinted that the upcoming smartphone would cost more than 3,000 yuan, which is roughly $430.

A similar statement was made by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, who hinted that the smartphone would cost something between 3000-3500 yuan.

As far as the specifications of the smartphone are concerned, according to numerous leaks and rumors, it will feature a 6.67-inch OLED Full HD+ display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Redmi K 30 Pro will boast a dual pop-up selfie camera and a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor.

Internally, it will be driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will pack a sizable 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging. As per various reports, the smartphone will also have a zoom edition, which is expected to have better camera specifications.