Here’s the List of Players Who Will No Longer Participate in PSL 2020

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a number of changes to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 over Coronavirus fears. While there are schedule changes and a number of players are leaving the country, PSL will go on without any delays.
The following decisions have been taken by the PCB earlier today:
- The Pakistan Super League 2020 will proceed as planned, including tonight’s Multan Sultans versus Peshawar Zalmi match, which will commence at the National Stadium at 8 pm
- The match will be played behind closed doors and only event accredited personnel will be allowed to enter the venue
- All players and players support personnel have been given the option to withdraw from the HBL PSL 2020 should they wish to do so.
- The following players have to date confirmed they will not take any further part in the HBL PSL 2020:
- Karachi Kings – Alex Hales
- Multan Sultans – Rilee Rossouw and James Vince
- Peshawar Zalmi – Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, James Foster (coach), Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone
- Quetta Gladiators – Jason Roy and Tymal Mills
- As per the event regulations, the teams will be allowed player replacements, which will have to be approved by the Event Technical Committee
- No player has to date tested positive for Coronavirus
- No discussion has taken place as yet with regards to the upcoming Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament and home international matches against Bangladesh