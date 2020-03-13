Here’s the Revised PSL 2020 Schedule

The rising coronavirus threat has forced Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to change the schedule of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) remaining matches.

This was decided today in a meeting attended by all the stakeholders, including PCB chairman and CEO, franchise owners, and broadcasters, etc.

The meeting was convened to discuss the latest developments due to the novel coronavirus. Options of postponing the remaining PSL games, shifting Karachi games to other cities, and rescheduling remaining matches came into discussion.

With every stakeholders’ consent, the board decided to reschedule the remaining PSL 2020 matches. A slight reshuffle means the number of games will be reduced from 34 to 33, while the tournament will be shortened by four days.

As per the revised schedule, the playoffs will be replaced with semifinals to be played on 17th March. The final will be on Wednesday, 18th March. Moreover, some of the Karachi matches have been moved to Lahore.

Here is the revised schedule of PSL 2020’s remaining matches:

Date Fixture Venue Time 13th March Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans National Stadium, Karachi 8 pm 14th March Karachi Kings v Islamabad United National Stadium, Karachi 7 pm 15th March Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2 pm 15th March Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators National Stadium, Karachi 7 pm 17th March 1st Semifinal (1 v 4) Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2 pm 17th March 2nd Semifinal (2 v 3) Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 7 pm 18th March Final Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 7 pm

It is worth noting that Pakistan Cricket Board has allowed foreign players to leave the country mid-season without any cuts in pays. As a result, a score of international players, including Jason Roy, James Vince, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, and Rilee Rossouw, will leave tonight.