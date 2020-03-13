Indian Board Postpones IPL Due to Coronavirus

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has postponed the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 29 March to 15 April amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In an official statement, BCCI stated:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.

Keeping the ongoing situation in mind, the Indian government has also refused visas of foreign players till April 15th. Only diplomatic and official visas will remain intact till April 15th.

If the situation doesn’t get better until the new opening date, the government might direct BCCI to conduct IPL behind closed doors, reports have suggested.

IPL franchise owners are expected to call on the BCCI on Sunday to discuss the matter. It is believed that owners have no reservations about IPL being played without the fans.

However, team owners want BCCI to communicate with the Indian government to ensure the participation of every foreign player.

So far, India has reported 81 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and 1 death.