Coronavirus: Pakistan Closes Borders, Cancels Parade and More

A number of big decisions have been made in the emergency Security Council meeting presided by Prime Minister, Imran Khan regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
The recently concluded meeting was also attended by chiefs of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force as well as the Chief Ministers of all provinces. Here are some of the outcomes of the high-profile meeting:
- Pakistan Day parade has been called off
- The country’s borders on all sides will be sealed off for the next 15 days
- The incoming international flights will be allowed at Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi airports only
- Ban has been imposed on public gatherings including weddings in marriage halls
- PSL matches in Lahore, including the final, will also be played behind closed doors
- All the educational institutes throughout the country will remain closed till 5th April
The global pandemic has caused more than 5,000 deaths worldwide with close to 140,000 reported cases.
I think these steps are taken after China issued statement of corana as a possible bio-attack so this is done in view to prevent further damage of bio attack in Pakistan. Pakistani people need to understand this is not just simple animal virus this is possibly very powerful lab created bio-weapon hence these aggressive actions are being taken.