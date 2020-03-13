Coronavirus: Pakistan Closes Borders, Cancels Parade and More

A number of big decisions have been made in the emergency Security Council meeting presided by Prime Minister, Imran Khan regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

The recently concluded meeting was also attended by chiefs of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force as well as the Chief Ministers of all provinces. Here are some of the outcomes of the high-profile meeting:

Pakistan Day parade has been called off

The country’s borders on all sides will be sealed off for the next 15 days

The incoming international flights will be allowed at Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi airports only

Ban has been imposed on public gatherings including weddings in marriage halls

PSL matches in Lahore, including the final, will also be played behind closed doors

All the educational institutes throughout the country will remain closed till 5th April

The global pandemic has caused more than 5,000 deaths worldwide with close to 140,000 reported cases.