Road Prince Increases Bike Prices Yet Again

Despite stagnant consumer demand, Road Prince has increased the prices for all models for the second time in just four months.
According to an official notification released to the dealers, the price hike will come into effect immediately.
Previously, Road Prince had raised the prices of all bike models in November 2019.
ALSO READ
All Atlas Honda Bikes Get Another Massive Price Increase
Here is the updated price list for all models of Road Prince.
|Model
|Retail Price (Exclusive of Sales Tax)
|Sales Tax @ 17%
|Retail Price
(Inclusive of Sales Tax)
|70CC Regular Motorcycle
|39,316
|6,684
|46,000
|70CC Passion Plus Motorcycle
|45,299
|7,701
|53,000
|70CC Classic
|41,880
|7,120
|49,000
|100CC Complete Motorcycle
|43,162
|7,338
|50,500
|110CC Complete Motorcycle
|44,017
|7,483
|51,500
|100CC Front Portion
|40,171
|6,829
|47,000
|100CC Front Portion (Alloy Rim)
|42,735
|7,265
|50,000
|110CC Front Portion (Alloy Rim)
|42,735
|7,265
|50,000
|110CC Front Portion
|40,598
|6,902
|47,500
|110CC Front Portion (Special Edition)
|43,162
|7,338
|50,500
|125CC Motorcycle
|65,385
|11,115
|76,500
|Wego 150CC Motorcycle
|1,83,761
|31,239
|2,15,000
|Robinson 150CC Motorcycle
|1,96,581
|33,419
|2,30,000
|250CC Motorcycle RX3
|4,18,803
|71,197
|4,90,000