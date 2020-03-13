Road Prince Increases Bike Prices Yet Again

Posted 56 mins ago by Haroon Hayder

Despite stagnant consumer demand, Road Prince has increased the prices for all models for the second time in just four months.

According to an official notification released to the dealers, the price hike will come into effect immediately.

Previously, Road Prince had raised the prices of all bike models in November 2019.

Here is the updated price list for all models of Road Prince.

Model Retail Price (Exclusive of Sales Tax) Sales Tax @ 17% Retail Price
(Inclusive of Sales Tax)
70CC Regular Motorcycle 39,316 6,684 46,000
70CC Passion Plus Motorcycle 45,299 7,701 53,000
70CC Classic 41,880 7,120 49,000
100CC Complete Motorcycle 43,162 7,338 50,500
110CC Complete Motorcycle 44,017 7,483 51,500
100CC Front Portion 40,171 6,829 47,000
100CC Front Portion (Alloy Rim) 42,735 7,265 50,000
110CC Front Portion (Alloy Rim) 42,735 7,265 50,000
110CC Front Portion 40,598 6,902 47,500
110CC Front Portion (Special Edition) 43,162 7,338 50,500
125CC Motorcycle 65,385 11,115 76,500
Wego 150CC Motorcycle 1,83,761 31,239 2,15,000
Robinson 150CC Motorcycle 1,96,581 33,419 2,30,000
250CC Motorcycle RX3 4,18,803 71,197 4,90,000

 

