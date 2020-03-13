Sindh Govt Announces Prize for Whoever Prepares Coronavirus Vaccine

Minister for Information and Local Governments in Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has announced a prize for research students and institutes that develop a proper vaccine for novel coronavirus.

In a video message on Friday, Nasir announced the provincial government’s full financial support for the research labs and institutes in this regard. He did not mention the amount or nature of the prize.

JUST IN: #Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah has announced a prize for any person or research institution that develops a vaccine for the novel #coronavirus. So far, 21 cases of the virus have been detected in the country.#SindhGovt #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/xv1jQag9jR — The Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) March 13, 2020

The announcement has come at a time when there is a panic-like situation in the province due to a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases. So far, 16 cases have emerged in Sindh, out of 22 across the country. Two of the patients have also recovered and were sent home from hospitals.

As a result, the province has declared a health emergency, closing down schools, colleges, and universities for three months, establishing more isolation wards & quarantine facilities, and installing screening facilities at the airport.

Among other developments, Inspector General Jail Sindh, Nusrat Manghan, has announced a two-month reduction in prisoners’ terms.

On the other hand, Pakistan Cricket Board, on the recommendation of the Sindh government, has decided to host remaining PSL matches in Karachi without spectators. The decision was taken in the best interest of people’s health and safety, CEO PCB Wasim Khan said.

Moreover, there are reports that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also pulled out of the remaining matches of Pakistan tour. The Bengal Tigers were scheduled to reach Pakistan late in March and play a one-off ODI and a Test match between April 1 to April 10.