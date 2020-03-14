Match 28: Depleted Islamabad Face Karachi in a Must-Win Clash

There have been quite a few changes in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Play-offs have been canceled and now there will be two semi-finals, reducing the tournament’s duration by 4 days.

It is a do-or-die match for Islamabad United, especially after Peshawar Zalmi’s loss last night. A number of international stars have left the country amid fears of coronavirus, which will be a downside for all the teams. Here’s what you need to know about today’s PSL match:

Match Details

Date Saturday, 14th March 2020 Time 07:00 pm PST Venue National Stadium Karachi

Head-to-Head

Islamabad has an 8-5 winning record against Karachi, however, the home team defeated Shadab XI the last time they met in PSL this season.

Playing XI

Karachi Kings:

Awais Zia, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton (WK), Imad Wasim (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Amir

Islamabad United:

Phil Salt (WK), Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Musa, Akif Javed, Zafar Gohar

Players to Lookout For

Karachi Kings:

In Alex Hales’ absence, Babar Azam will have added responsibility alongside Sharjeel Khan.

Islamabad United:

Islamabad’s foreign contingent has almost depleted with Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Dale Steyn, and Dawid Malan all returning to their homes. Phil Salt will slot into the XI and he can be a match-winning addition.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.