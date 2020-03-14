Netflix Pauses Production on TV Shows & Movies

The coronavirus outbreak is causing problems for industries worldwide. The latest news comes from Netflix, which is now stopping production on all movies and TV shows including the highly anticipated Stranger Things.

In compliance with the US and Canadian government’s restrictions against COVID-19, Netflix will be stopping production on numerous shows for two weeks. Some of the most noteworthy names that will be affected by this setback include The Witcher, Lucifer, Russian Doll, Stranger Things, and others. You’ll have to wait for a few more months for your favorite shows, however, Netflix says that it will stop production on a case by case basis for international shows and movies. Not all of them will be affected.

Other streaming services including Apple TV and Disney+ have also been affected. Apple TV was forced to halt production for Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story, Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show and thriller series Servant. Disney had to shut down all work on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and a bunch of other well-known names.

Television group Warner Bros also released a statement that says: