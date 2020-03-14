Netflix Pauses Production on TV Shows & Movies

The coronavirus outbreak is causing problems for industries worldwide. The latest news comes from Netflix, which is now stopping production on all movies and TV shows including the highly anticipated Stranger Things.
In compliance with the US and Canadian government’s restrictions against COVID-19, Netflix will be stopping production on numerous shows for two weeks. Some of the most noteworthy names that will be affected by this setback include The Witcher, Lucifer, Russian Doll, Stranger Things, and others. You’ll have to wait for a few more months for your favorite shows, however, Netflix says that it will stop production on a case by case basis for international shows and movies. Not all of them will be affected.
Other streaming services including Apple TV and Disney+ have also been affected. Apple TV was forced to halt production for Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story, Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show and thriller series Servant. Disney had to shut down all work on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and a bunch of other well-known names.
Television group Warner Bros also released a statement that says:
With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.