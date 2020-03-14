Submarine Cable Might be to Blame for Internet Slowdown: ISPs

Posted 5 hours ago by Haamiz Ahmed
slow internet

If you are experiencing slow internet or disconnections, you are not alone. Internet service providers are reporting a technical fault and disruptions in their network, causing problems for customers around Pakistan.

According to an official presser from Stormfiber:

Both of our upstream providers have reported degradation on certain western destinations on their network. While it is too early to conclude the exact root cause of the issue, we suspect an outage on an international cable segment(s) or route(s) further upstream.

Similarly, Transworld has also issued a statement warning about a similar problem:

Based on customer reports, Nayatel was also experiencing a general slowdown but seems to be back to normal for the time being. The company did not issue any statements.

We will keep you posted on any further developments.

