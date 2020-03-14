Wedding Ban, School Closure, Border Seal, Other Tough Decisions Taken to Fight Coronavirus

It was revealed by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza late yesterday that the count of confirmed coronavirus cases has now reached 28 in the country.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM’s aide on Information and Broadcasting, said, “There is a lot of speculation about the total number of cases in the country. However, I can confirm that Pakistan has 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus.”

The high-powered Security Council meeting took place yesterday where significant decisions were taken for all provinces to curb coronavirus spread.

Some of them included a ban on weddings and other social gatherings for 14 days, closure of western borders, calling off Pakistan Day parade, spectator-less PSL matches, international flight operations from Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore airports only, and country-wide closure of academic institutions till April 5.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues to shock and paralyze the world. 5,000 deaths and over 140,000 cases have been reported so far with the WHO declaring Europe as the epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the latest updates:

10.00 am | We have all a role to play to fight this disease: Dr. Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has urged citizens to take precautionary measures and show responsibility to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Steps taken by NCS today are necessary to protect Pakistan from #COVID19. We have all a role to play to fight this disease. Take precautionary measures; Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, stay away from sick people, self quarantine if sick and avoid large gatherings. -255 — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 13, 2020

9.00 am | Sindh Govt. Sets Up 15 Heath Desks at Karachi Airport

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah in a tweet has informed that since the federal government was not checking people at Karachi airport, Sindh govt. has set up 15 health desks at the airport since last night.

All travellers from Iran (2,355 people) have been kept in quarantine.2,295 have completed their quarantine period & remaining 60 will complete by 18th March. Sindh Govt has also established a quarantine centre in Sukkur for residents of Sindh who were being kept at Taftan border. — Murad Ali Shah (@MuradAliShahPPP) March 13, 2020

