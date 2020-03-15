Match 29: Qalandars Lock Horns With Red-Hot Sultans in a Must-Win Game

It’s the last day of league matches with a double-header in Lahore and Karachi. Today’s first match is scheduled between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium while the second match will be at Karachi between the home team and Quetta Gladiators.

With two spots up for grabs, today’s matches will be exciting to watch. Without further ado, let’s have a look at the match details, possible line-ups and head to head records.

Match Details

Date Sunday, 15th March 2020 Time 02:00 pm PST Venue Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Head-to-Head

It has been an evenly-matched rivalry with Multan Sultans having a winning record of 3-2 against the Qalandars.

Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (WK), Sohail Akhtar (C), Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Farzan Raja

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), Rohail Nazir, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Ilyas, Sohail Tanvir, Junaid Khan/Mohammad Irfan

Players to Lookout For

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akhtar has enjoyed a few good games with the bat and fans would be hoping to get another similar performance from the captain.

Multan Sultans:



Sohail Tanvir has been among the leading wicket-takers with one of the best economy rates this season.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL schedule here.