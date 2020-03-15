Match 30: Quetta Face an Uphill Challenge Against Karachi

It’s another must-win match for Quetta Gladiators, however, a win will not guarantee them a place in the semi-finals.
If Quetta can win big, they might well have a chance, however, it is highly unlikely considering the almost-impossible net run rate situation.
Match Details
|Date
|Sunday, 15th March 2020
|Time
|07:00 pm PST
|Venue
|National Stadium Karachi
Head-to-Head
The two teams have played 8 times with Quetta Gladiators winning 6 and Karachi Kings emerging victors in 3 matches.
Playing XI
Karachi Kings:
Chadwick Walton, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Cameron Delport, Imad Wasim (C), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Arshad Iqbal, Usama Mir
Quetta Gladiators:
Shane Watson, Khurram Manzoor, Ahmad Shahzad, Sarfraz Ahmed (C, WK), Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Keemo Paul
Players to Lookout For
Karachi Kings:
Sharjeel Khan has stepped up his game at the right time, and he will be the key for Karachi.
Quetta Gladiators:
Following Jason Roy’s departure, Shane Watson will have to take added responsibility today.
