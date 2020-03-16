PIA Gets Approval to Bring Back Stranded Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has allowed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to bring back passengers and Umrah pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia till March 17.

The national carrier can send its aircraft to Jeddah and Madina only for the purpose of bringing back those stranded in Saudi Arabia.

A circular issued by the Saudi authorities said flight operation of Saudi Airlines from Jeddah and Medina to Pakistan will continue till March 19.

CAA had written a letter addressed to President General Authority of Civil Aviation Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the suspension on entry into kingdom of Saudi Arabia (circular dated March 12. 2020).

The spokesman of PIA, Abdullah Hafeez said the national flag carrier had operated 65 flights from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia from March 13 to March 15 and brought back 17,184 passengers. He said PIA had been granted special permission by the Saudi authorities to operate its flights to Jeddah and Madina till March 17.

“We hope our flight operation will be completed till March 17 whereas the Saudi Airlines’ flight departing from the kingdom will land in Pakistan in the early hours of March 19.”