Jazz Announces Country-Wide “Work From Home” Policy for Two Weeks

Jazz has announced that it is implementing mandatory “Work from Home” policy for its country-wide operations, starting immediately.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, who is leading the coronavirus prevention drive at the company, announced this new policy in an email that’s sent to the entire company a while ago.

“I wanted to assure you that in these difficult times, your wellbeing is my foremost concern”, wrote Aamir in the email. But said that during this challenging time the company also has an obligation towards the nation for providing parallel cellular, banking and communication services.

Considering the best known measure to defeat coronavirus, Aamir announced:

Jazz will be moving to a mandatory work-from-home policy nationwide from March 17 to March 31, 2020

Given the size of Jazz, as a corporation and the scope of services it offers, the decision is massive. Not to mention, company has business continuity plan in place, meaning that customers will continue to avail Jazz and JazzCash services during the emergency period.

This in itself is huge and an example that all sorts of organizations operating in Pakistan can follow to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Jazz said that its adopting digital tools and solutions to keep up the business as usual.

But given the conditions, company’s 20 Experience Centers across Pakistan will remain closed and customers will be sent messages to rely on alternative mediums like WhatsApp 0300 3008000; Jazz World, call centers, online and social media channels.

Aamir Ibrahim, in his message, urged business partners to rely on digital tools to communicate with Jazz when and if required.