Nokia Launches its Most Affordable Smartphone Yet

HMD Global has quietly unveiled its latest Android Go smartphone under the moniker Nokia C2. The smartphone, as compared to its predecessor, comes with slight upgrades in almost all the categories. Since it is a budget smartphone, the company did not give it a dedicated event or announcement, which makes complete sense.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the Nokia C2 does not look much different from its older counterpart. The only visible difference is the larger display size. Like most of the Nokia budget smartphones, this one also comes with a plain matte back and thick bezels around the display.

It is built around a large 5.7-inch LCD with HD+ (720p) resolution. The earpiece and selfie camera sit in the thick forehead bezel.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the Nokia C2 comes with a 1.4GHz quad-core Unisoc processor at the helm, topped with 1 GB RAM, and 16 GB of onboard expandable storage.

On the software front, it runs on Android 9.0 Pie Go Edition.

Cameras

Since the Nokia C2 is a budget phone, it comes with particularly mundane camera specifications. At the back, it features a 5 MP snapper. The same sensor is employed at the front with a flash.

Battery and Pricing

The budget phone is driven by a 2800 mAh battery that can charge at 5W via the dated MicroUSB port.

The pricing details are yet to be confirmed by the company, but considering the specifications, this may be the most affordable smartphone from Nokia yet.

Nokia C2 Specifications