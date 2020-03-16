Peshawar Will No Longer Issue Driving Licenses

The Peshawar traffic police announced on Sunday that it will be halting the issuance of driving licenses for two weeks from today in as a preventive measure against coronavirus (COVID-19). The measure could be extended if the viral outbreak is not controlled.

This step was taken after the orders by the federal and provincial governments that directed all public places including school, colleges, universities, marquees; parks and other such places to be closed down, said the traffic police.

The officers said that due to this, even the two driving schools managed by the City Traffic Police in the city have been shut down until further notice.

The officials and other personnel at the City Traffic Police have been ordered to follow the precautionary steps laid out by the government and doctors.

