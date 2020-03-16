This Guy Will be a Better Batsman Than Babar Azam: Shoaib Akhtar

Former speed star Shoaib Akhtar has named a Pakistani cricketer who, according to him, has the potential to become even a better batsman than Babar Azam.

Akhtar heaped praised for the teenage sensation Haider Ali who was drafted for Peshawar Zalmi this year under the Emerging category. With his fearless approach, game sense, stroke-making abilities, Haider became the talk of the town just after his first few innings. Since then, he has become a regular feature in Zalmi’s star-studded squad.

This is the reason why the Rawalpindi Express was all praise for the young batsman in his YouTube vlog. Haider’s scintillating performance with the bat not only gained Akhtar’s attention but has every cricket guru talking.

From Ramiz Raja to foreign Michael Slater, every PSL 2020 commentator, admired his hitting abilities and batting skills.

Before the beginning of the league, Haider was chimed as a batsman at par with Babar Azam. At the end of the league phase, he is said to be the next big thing for Pakistan cricket.

With just seven first-class games, the 19-year-old Ali is yet to make an international appearance. However, with his class and form in the ongoing PSL 2020, Haider has become one of the top contenders to get the ticket for the national T20 side in the upcoming tours.

This is something that Akhtar believes.

Don’t forget that Haider Ali is also coming at par with Babar Azam. Haider Ali is from Rawalpindi, and people from Rawalpindi are not normal but extraordinary. You will get to know that Haider Ali is at par with Babar Azam or maybe even better than him, but that is something time will tell you.

Though it is too early to compare him with Babar Azam, who has proved himself in the international arena and is rated among the world’s best, Ali’s PSL stats suggest otherwise.

In the nine innings in this season, Haider has scored 239 runs for Peshawar Zalmi in the league at a staggering strike rate of 158.28. He averages close to 30. Babar, on the other hand, is the leading run-scorer this season with an average of almost 50.